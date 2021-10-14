Denver DA’s husband gets 10 days in jail for attempted arson

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The husband of Denver’s district attorney has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for leaving slash piles burning unattended in northern Colorado last year. Christopher Linsmayer was charged after he left several slash piles burning near his property outside Kremmling last October. The Denver Post reports he pleaded guilty in July to attempted arson and must turn himself in to the Grand County jail Nov. 1. Linsmayer apologized during Thursday’s sentencing hearing and said he would never burn on his property again. He said he burned the slash piles to eliminate flammable debris from the property and to mitigate wildfire risk.