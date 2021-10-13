Attorney: Photo business that closed working with customers

AP Colorado

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An attorney for a North Dakota photography business that abruptly went out of business and left many wedding couples in limbo says the company is working to release photos and images, It’s unclear whether customers who paid in advance for uncompleted work will be refunded. Two state agencies are investigating the shutdown of Glasser Images last week and the business owner is facing several lawsuits. Fargo attorney Tim O’Keeffe said the photos and videos are being secured and “kept safely” on hard drives, but it’s a “logistical challenge” to get them to customers and it could take weeks. Glasser Images photographed weddings throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Colorado without charging for travel costs, according to the company website.