3 dead after crash involving pedestrians in suburban Denver

AP Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three people are dead and two others are injured after a vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in suburban Denver. Sentinel Colorado reports a vehicle hit the pedestrians near an intersection northeast of Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said about 40 minutes after the crash that the driver and two of the pedestrians had died. The victims’ names have not been released, and it’s unclear how badly the other two pedestrians were injured. Police say a passenger who was in the car that crashed believed the driver experienced a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.