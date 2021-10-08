DA drops sex assault case against former meditation teacher

AP Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors have moved to dismiss the case against a former teacher from a Buddhist meditation center who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. The Daily Camera reports the Boulder County District Attorney’s office filed a motion Wednesday saying the alleged victim has refused to meet with prosecutors “due to trauma from this case.” The alleged victim, now in her 30s, said William Karelis sexually abused her multiple times sometime around 2000 when she was 13. Karelis’ attorney described the case as “punctuated by numerous lies.” The 72-year-old Karelis was a meditation instructor at the Shambhala center.