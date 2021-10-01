Colorado dairy fined $25K for worker’s death in manure pit

AP Colorado

LASALLE, Colo. (AP) — A dairy in northern Colorado has been fined nearly $25,000 after the death of a worker whose truck slipped into a pit filled with liquid manure. The Greeley Tribune reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Shelton Land and Cattle LTD, which does business as Shelton Dairy Corp., on Sept. 24 for the March death of 44-year-old Juan Panzo Temoxtle. Temoxtle was pulled from the cab of the vacuum truck and died at a nearby hospital. Investigators say the LaSalle dairy failed to install adequate guarding or curbing to prevent vehicles from falling into the pit.