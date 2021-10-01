Aurora police poll disapproves of chief committed to reform

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A majority of officers from an embattled suburban Denver police department have reported disapproving of the police chief who has committed to reform. The Sentinel Colorado reported that Aurora police union members voted 442 to 16 against Police Chief Vanessa Wilson in a poll asking about confidence in her leadership. It comes less than a month after the state attorney general announced several Aurora officers and paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old Black man was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative. A civil rights investigation this month also found the department engaged in racially biased policing.