At least 92% of Denver city workers vaccinated after mandate

AP Colorado

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — At least 92% of Denver’s municipal employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 following the implementation of a vaccine mandate. The mandate took effect Thursday. The employee vaccination rate is higher than Denver’s latest overall vaccination rate of 76% and the statewide rate of 70%. Employees were required to either prove they were vaccinated or apply for an exemption to the mandate or face possible termination. The mandate also applies to people who work in private facilities considered to be at high risk for the spread of COVID-19, such as hospitals and congregate care facilities, as well as in schools.