Report: No cover-ups at Colorado air-pollution division

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Whistleblower allegations that Colorado’s health department interfered with staff efforts to properly enforce federal air quality standards are unsubstantiated. That’s according to an independent report released Friday by the Colorado attorney general’s office. The Department of Law, which is led by Attorney General Phil Weiser, hired the independent investigator after a complaint was filed with the Environmental Protection Agency’s office of inspector general in March. Three whistleblowers alleged that dozens of air pollution permits were issued to companies unlawfully by the health department’s Air Pollution Control Division. The complaint said at least one whistleblower was asked to falsify data to get pollution estimates under permitted limits.