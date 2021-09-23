Ex-Colorado GOP head disbarred in pro-Trump PAC funds case

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan Call will be disbarred after acknowledging he took nearly $280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump while Call served as the political action committee’s treasurer. Colorado Politics reports that the state Supreme Court’s presiding disciplinary judge issued the decision after Call admitted to transferring the funds from 2016 to 2019. Call also acknowledged he misled members of his former Denver-based law firm about his activities with the committee. Rebuilding America Now PAC was created in 2016 by former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Tom Barrack, a real estate investor. Call didn’t return requests for comment.