Bulovas hits 38-yarder, Vandy beats CSU to snap 11-game skid

AP Colorado

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Joseph Bulovas connected on a 38-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining, Ken Seals accounted for three scores and Vanderbilt beat Colorado State 24-21 to snap an 11-game losing streak. Seals drove the Commodores into field-goal range courtesy of a pass-interference penalty and a targeting call. Bulovas jumped up in excitement after making the kick, hugging his holder. His teammates soon joined in once the final horn sounded. Seals threw two TD passes and ran in another for the Commodores. It was their first win under new coach Clark Lea. It was Vanderbilt’s first victory since knocking off East Tennessee State 38-0 on Nov. 23, 2019. The Commodores were coming off a loss to ETSU, an FCS team, last week.