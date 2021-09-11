Detective, suspect in murder case form unlikely friendship

AP Colorado

By MATT JABLOW

9NEWS

DENVER (AP) — An unlikely friendship has flourished between a former detective and a man she once suspected in a slaying in northern Colorado. Linda Wheeler-Holloway was with the Fort Collins Police Department when Peggy Hettrick was found dead in a field in 1987. Wheeler-Holloway’s first suspect was Tim Masters, who lived nearby. But after interviewing him in 1992, she was convinced he wasn’t the killer. Wheeler-Holloway left the department in 1995, and Masters remained the prime suspect. He was convicted in 1999 and sentenced to life, only to be exonerated by DNA evidence and released after nearly 10 years in prison. KUSA-TV reports Wheeler-Holloway fought for his release, and the two remain close.