Broncos’ secondary has gone from weakness to strength in ’21

AP Colorado

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos stumbled through another difficult season in 2020 when they lost a bevy of defensive backs to injuries and a suspension. Job No. 1 for new general manager George Paton was fixing his scrambled secondary. Paton bolstered the group both through free agency and the draft and now it’s Denver’s biggest strength instead of the Broncos’ biggest weakness. The additions include veterans Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller at cornerback along with first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II. Paton also drafted a pair of safeties to back up Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.