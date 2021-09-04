As coal fades, Northwest Colorado’s economy looks to tourism

AP Colorado

By JASON BLEVINS

The Colorado Sun

DINOSAUR NATIONAL MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — It’s been a year since Tri-State Generation and Transmission and Xcel Energy announced they would be closing their coal-fired electrical plants and nearby coal mines in northwest Colorado starting in 2028. The closures will cost the region as many as 800 jobs. A community-based transition plan is focusing on growing tourism and recreational amenities while protecting agricultural heritage and natural resources. The communities of Moffat County, downstream from the bustling resort of Steamboat Springs, are essentially a blank slate. They are taking cues from other Western Slope communities, hoping to glean lessons on what works and what does not. And the wheels are turning.