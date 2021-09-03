Colorado commission releases new congressional map proposal

AP Colorado

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s nonpartisan redistricting commission has released its first map of new congressional districts based off Census data. The commission had previously released a sketch of the new districts in June based off of estimates. The version made public on Friday split the state into four safe Democratic seats, three safe Republican ones and a new swing seat north of Denver. It would slice the western slope in two and join the northern half to Boulder. Conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert would now be in a solidly-Democratic district occupied by liberal Rep. Joe Neguse. The district would run from Adams County to Greeley.