Rockies starter Freeland departs early with apparent injury

AP Colorado

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland left the game at Texas with an apparent injury after facing only five batters. After Freeland issued a five-pitch walk to open the second inning, manager Bud Black and trainer Keith Dugger visited the pitcher. Freeland then left the mound with them. The lefty threw only nine strikes among his 21 pitches. There was no immediate word from the Rockies on the reason for Freeland’s early exit.