Alleged supermarket shooter’s lawyer questions mental health

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for a 22-year old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March is raising questions about whether he is mentally competent to proceed with the case. That’s according to a notice filed in court Wednesday by one of the attorneys for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. The details about the defense’s concerns about his mental health and how it might affect his ability to understand and participate in court proceedings aren’t known because the associated motion on it is sealed. The judge says she’ll address the issue at a previously scheduled hearing Monday on the evidence in the case.