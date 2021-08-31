Lowe, Taveras homer as Rangers beat Rockies for 3rd straight

AP Colorado

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe had a home run and an RBI single among his three hits and Leody Taveras homered for the second game in a row as the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3. The Rangers have won three games in a row. Jordan Lyles won for the second time in three starts despite allowing solo homers to Sam Hilliard, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon. Cron and McMahon went back-to-back in the seventh after Lyles had retired 12 batters in a row.