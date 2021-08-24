Missing southern Colorado woman found in hidden grave

AP Colorado

ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman who went missing in early August has been found in a hidden grave in a remote area of southern Colorado. Cheyenne Goins, of Alamosa, was reported missing Aug. 12, and her body was found in Alamosa County on Saturday. Her death was ruled a homicide, but investigators have not said how she was killed. An Alamosa man who was one of several people last seen with Goins was considered a person of interest in her disappearance. He was shot and killed by police north of Denver on Aug. 18. Investigators have not connected him to Goins’ slaying, and no one has been arrested.