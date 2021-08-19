4 arrested, 5th sought in Denver area shootings, crimes

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Police say four young men have been arrested and a fifth is being sought in connection with two shootings, one of them fatal, and a string of other crimes in the Denver area. They say the four arrested late Wednesday, ranging in age from 18 to 21, are being held for investigation of burglary, felony menacing, auto theft, first-degree assault and first-degree murder. Police reports have been sealed and details about what each is accused in the string of crimes that started Tuesday night haven’t been released. An 18-year-old student at an Orthodox Jewish seminary was killed but police don’t believe his killing was motivated by bias.