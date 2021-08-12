Colorado’s redistricting to hit high gear with Census data

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s independent redistricting commissions finally received the U.S. Census data they need Thursday to rush to completion their year-end mission: Crafting new congressional districts, including a new U.S. House seat, and new state legislative districts for the rest of the decade.

What they’re finding is a rapidly-growing Colorado that’s increasingly urban, less white and whose Hispanic and Latino residents account for more than a fifth of the state’s population — and are demanding the political power to match.

Already under pressure to meet state constitutional deadlines, the commissions now have the complex demographic data needed to craft maps, hold public hearings and submit them for approval by the state Supreme Court.

Once all that’s done, county clerks in Colorado’s 64 counties must draw new precincts in time to prepare for a 2022 elections calendar that includes precinct caucuses, state assemblies, primaries and general elections for the state’s eight U.S. representatives, a U.S. Senate seat, state lawmakers and a multitude of local offices.

Thursday’s release of the redistricting data culled from the 2020 Census came more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the pandemic.