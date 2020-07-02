4th of July 5K in Pueblo West going virtual

Absolutely Colorado

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- After cancelling the wet parade and the annual fireworks display, there will at least be one 4th of July tradition taking place in Pueblo West, but with a slight difference.

The Liberty Point 5K is going virtual.

The race, which benefits the United Way of Pueblo County, is letting runners go through their own 5K course without any roadblocks, and spectators will be able to watch at their own leisure.

"I'm excited to see people already getting after it," said Bianca Hicks with United Way. "I know a few folks that have never participated in a 5k before and this year they're doing it because they're able to kind of do it in the comfort of their own space, maybe around a lake or whatever that may be and still be a part in the event and posting what they've done."

Runners will be asked to take social distancing rules seriously and obey the rules of the road. Registration for the event will be open until the day of the race.