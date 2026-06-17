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Woman accused of feeding neighbor’s cat to dogs faces new charge

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Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after being accused of killing her neighbor's cat.

According to court records, Ashley Losey is accused of feeding her neighbor's cat to her dogs. She is now also accused of tampering with evidence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman accused of feeding neighbor’s cat to dogs in El Paso County

Losey had a court hearing on Wednesday morning. KRDO13 is looking into the latest updates in this case and will report more on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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