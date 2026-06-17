Luigi Mangione will argue a psychiatric defense in state murder trial

By Kara Scannell, Nicki Brown, CNN

New York (CNN) — Luigi Mangione’s attorneys will present a psychiatric defense at his state murder trial this fall, arguing he killed UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive while experiencing an extreme emotional disturbance.

At a hearing Wednesday, Judge Gregory Carro said he planned to unseal records related to an affirmative defense available to New York state criminal defendants charged with murder, in which the accused admits to the charged conduct but argues they should not be held fully criminally liable because he or she acted while experiencing an extreme emotional disturbance.

A hearing in Mangione’s case earlier this month had been sealed at the defense’s request. The judge said he sealed information related to the defense because it would have been “very prejudicial” to Mangione if his attorneys decided not to move forward with the strategy.

Carro ordered the defense to turn over information related to the extreme emotional disturbance defense – including the name of their psychiatric expert – no later than Thursday.

“(Prosecutors) need to know what the malady is that this defendant suffers and how that triggered an extreme emotional disturbance at the time and place of the occurrence,” he said. “Nothing is going to be a surprise. I’m not going to let you surprise the People on the eve of the trial. So, get it done.”

Prosecutors argued the defense had “stonewalled” them. The judge said further delay could preclude Mangione from using the defense at trial.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges in the December 2024 fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare Chief Executive Brian Thompson.

Mangione also has pleaded not guilty to federal stalking charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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