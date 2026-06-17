Skip to Content
News

Citra Space Corporation ribbon cutting in Colorado Springs

By
New
today at 10:38 AM
Published 10:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Citra Space Corporation today, June 17.

The company was founded by veterans of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade of Colorado Springs will be speaking at the event.

This story will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Hope Vanderburg

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.