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Motorcyclist killed in crash on East Fillmore Street identified

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
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Published 11:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Coroner identifies the motorcyclist killed in a crash on East Fillmore and North Prospect Street on June 1 as 23-year-old Dawson Debolt.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 8 a.m., they responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial report of the crash found that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fillmore Street when it attempted an unprotected left turn into a business parking lot. The vehicle was then struck by a westbound motorcycle, says CSPD.

Law enforcement reports that the driver of the vehicle reported no injuries and that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

CSPD says this is the 25th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2026.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Business parking lot
colorado springs police department
Crime Stoppers
Dawson Debolt
East Fillmore Street
El Paso County Coroner
Fillmore Street
North Prospect Street

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Abby Smith

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