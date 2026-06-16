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Doherty HS graduate among first Division 1 female flag football athletes

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today at 10:10 AM
Published 12:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs native and Doherty High School graduate will be among the inaugural class of female flag football athletes to play at the Division 1 level.

Alyssa Ramos will be playing at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina this coming season. She helped start the flag football program at Doherty High School.

She said she has always dreamed of playing football at the highest collegiate level, and she hopes her story inspires young girls to never give up on their dreams.

This story will be updated.

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