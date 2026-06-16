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Construction worker found dead at new Denver Broncos training facility site

MGN
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Published 3:40 PM

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker was found dead Monday night at the construction site of the new Denver Broncos training facility after deputies responded to a medical emergency, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Authorities say deputies responded at around 8:20 p.m. on June 15 at the facility construction site located at 13409 E. Broncos Parkway.

Investigators said the worker was discovered unresponsive by co-workers in a confined ceiling area. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene and used specialized tools to gain access to the worker, according to ACSO.

Despite rescue efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

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Abby Smith

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