12 victims identified in one of deadliest US skydiving incidents in decades

By Cindy Von Quednow, Holly Yan, Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Officials have released the names of the pilot and 11 passengers killed when a skydiving plane crashed moments after takeoff Sunday – devastating loved ones who watched and prompting federal authorities to investigate what caused the tragedy.

The victims, identified Tuesday by the Bates County Coroner’s office, ranged in age from 23 to 69. Most were from Missouri or Kansas, and one was from India.

Nine of the victims were experienced skydivers, and the other two were about go on tandem jumps, officials said.

The plane had just taken off from Butler Memorial Airport in western Missouri around 11:35 a.m. when it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“It never reached an altitude of 100-200 feet. It was barely over the trees,” Dennis Jacobs, the Bates County emergency management director, said Monday. He is also the acting manager for Butler Memorial Airport, located some 60 miles south of Kansas City.

The plane made a sharp left turn and plummeted about 300 yards from the runway as some victims’ family members looked on, Jacobs said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the National Transportation Safety Board could take one to two years to release its final report.

Most of the NTSB investigative team was on site Tuesday after some members’ travel was delayed due to logistical problems with the World Cup in Kansas City and weather issues, according to the agency. Officials from the FAA arrived Sunday, Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said.

“We will see wherever the evidence takes us in this investigation,” NTSB Vice Chairman Michael Graham said.

‘Losing so many friends … is absolutely devastating’

The victims, from different places and all walks of life, had one thing in common: They wanted to feel the thrill of skydiving.

The skydiving community, Travis Phippen said, is “incredibly close knit.”

“Losing so many friends and respected members of the community at once is absolutely devastating,” Phippen, who was friends with several of the victims, said.

David Hershberger, an orchestra teacher with North Kansas City Schools, was among the victims who died in Sunday’s crash, the school district said in a statement Monday.

The 54-year-old from Liberty, Missouri, was “not only a passionate educator and talented musician, but one of the kindest humans,” the Antioch Middle School and Oak Park High School principals said.

Jennifer Sharp, 55, who also died in Sunday’s crash, was the US Parachute Association director of technology

The USPA called Sharp, who was from Grand Junction, Colorado, a “remarkable force.”

“Her unwavering commitment to advancing the sport, supporting our membership, and strengthening the organization was second to none,” the USPA said in statement.

Michael Shanahan, 54, from Kansas City, Missouri, was preparing to make his 23rd tandem jump on Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page.

“I’ve watch this man give what he didn’t have to help others and I’ve watched him love harder than most,” Brandon Carney, his son’s childhood friend, wrote.

Dane Cordes, a 26-year-old from Richmond, Missouri; Dustin McKinney, a 44-year-old from Stilwell, Kansas; and Matthew Swope, a 39-year-old from Independence, Missouri, were all experienced skydivers. McKinney served as the videographer for Skydive KC. Swope was a cancer survivor.

William Fischer, 23, from De Soto, Kansas, was the youngest of the passengers on board the fatal flight. He was finishing his training to become an instructor.

Another instructor, Nicholas Nash, 40, from Harrisonville, Missouri, was known in the community as “Flying Spidey.”

The other victims were identified as Marcus Miller, 30, from Lawrence, Kansas; Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24, from India; Blake Thacker, 24, from Olathe, Kansas; and Kurt John Roy, 69, from Windber, Pennsylvania.

The crash is the deadliest in the history of Butler Memorial Airport and the deadliest in Missouri since 2004, Jacobs, the Bates County emergency management director, said.

Butler Memorial Airport is a small, rural airport. It has no scheduled commercial flights, Ewing said. Skydive KC is one of the few companies listed in pilot’s guides as providing service at the airport.

The airport has one runway that is nearly 4,000 feet long and no control tower. Pilots communicate using a common frequency where they announce their intentions.

The cause of the crash is a mystery

Though witnesses reported seeing the plane make a sharp left turn, it’s not clear whether the pilot intentionally made the maneuver. If a plane loses power and stalls, one wing can rise higher than the other, causing what appears to be a sharp turn, said CNN aviation analyst Mary Schiavo, a former Department of Transportation inspector general.

Investigators don’t know if the plane had a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder, but those types of aircraft are not required to have those devices, and investigators are not expecting that the plane had those boxes on board, Graham said.

The single-engine turboprop plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City, which has been in business since 1998 and has sister skydiving companies in Indianapolis and Wisconsin.

“This is a devastating loss for everyone connected to Skydive Kansas City and for the wider skydiving community,” the company said in a statement to CNN affiliate KCTV.

“At this time, the focus of the management and ownership team is to assist investigators and to support the staff and the broader skydiving community. The entire team is in shock, and the community is close-knit.”

CNN contacted Skydive Kansas City, which declined to comment further.

FAA records show the aircraft was registered to SkyHi Aero, a company based in Tennessee. CNN has sought comment from SkyHi Aero.

Jacobs said he believed the plane was losing power, telling the AP he believes the pilot “was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose first and caught fire.”

David Soucie, a CNN aviation safety analyst, echoed Jacobs’ opinion, but added it’s too early to tell what caused the potential drop in power.

The type of engine in the plane is known to be reliable, Soucie said, and the issue could have been caused by water in the fuel or a fuel filter issue, rather than maintenance problems or pilot experience.

“This, for all intents and purposes, appears to be an accident,” Anderson said.

The Pacific Aerospace 750XL plane was manufactured in 2010, according to FAA records. It’s a popular model for skydiving but is also used for cargo, aerial surveying and medical evacuation flights, according to the AP. It can carry as many as 17 skydivers and can take off and land on short runways.

A plane made in 2010 is still considered relatively new, Jacobs and Schiavo said.

Jacobs noted the plane must undergo “extremely detailed” inspections after every 100 hours of flight time.

There is no confirmation yet that the plane was experiencing any engine issues, Graham said.

The plane had completed two short flights Sunday morning, including one at 9:20 and 10:32 a.m., before the crash, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

FAA previously criticized over skydiving plane regulations

In the past decade, there had been eight fatal aircraft crashes related to skydiving, resulting in 25 deaths, according to the US Parachute Association.

﻿Near the same airport in May 2024, a pilot and six passengers on a skydiving flight jumped from a small plane right before it crashed. No one was killed in that incident.

Aircraft used for skydiving are regulated under the same rules as private pilots, which are much less strict than those that cover most large commercial scheduled passenger aircraft.

The NTSB has previously raised concerns about the weak oversight for skydiving operators in response to prior crashes.

During a news confere﻿nce in 2019 addressing a skydiving plane crash that killed 11 people in Hawaii, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy told reporters the FAA has ignored many suggestions for changing safety regulations of parachute plane operators.

Before Sunday’s incident, the Hawaii crash was the deadliest skydiving plane crash since 1995.

“There is an inherent risk to parachuting and there are measures you take to mitigate that risk,” Homendy said at the time. “But paying passengers should be able to count on an airworthy plane, an adequately trained pilot, a safe operator and adequate federal oversight of those operations.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

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CNN’s Aaron Cooper, Leah Asmelash and Sneha Dhandapani contributed to this report.