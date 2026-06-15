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Scooter rider dies after crash on North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
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Published 2:40 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A scooter rider has died after a traffic crash Monday afternoon near the 400 block of North Circle Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said officers were notified of the crash at approximately 12:40 p.m. on June 15 near the 400 block of North Circle Drive. The incident involved a vehicle and a scooter.

The scooter rider was transported to a local hospital, where they later died, according to CSPD.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no additional information has been released.

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Abby Smith

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