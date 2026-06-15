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Motorcycle crash claims life in Colorado Springs; speed under investigation

Pixabay via MGN
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Published 3:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that one person is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash near the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Lexington Drive.

Police say the crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on June 15, and the driver of the motorcycle was deceased on scene. According to CSPD, the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Initial information indicates the motorcycle was eastbound on Briargate Parkway while the vehicle was traveling westbound on Briargate Parkway, attempting to turn left for southbound Lexington Drive when they collided, according to CSPD.

Law enforcement says speed is being investigated as a factor.

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Abby Smith

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