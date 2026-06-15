Skip to Content
News

CSFD responds to structure fire in northern Colorado Springs

MGN
By
Published 4:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire in northern Colorado Springs near 1241 Count Fleet Ct.

The fire has been put out, and one person is being evaluated for minor injuries, according to officials.

CSFD says the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Details at this time are limited.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.