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USA Soccer fans in Colorado Springs rejoice in opening victory

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Published 11:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It was all smiles and cheering at the Trainwreck bar in Colorado Springs. This evening, Colorado Soccer held the official USMNT opening match watch party at the sports bar.

Fans had plenty to cheer about with three first-half goals and a fourth coming in the 97th minute. The game was never in doubt for the Stars and Stripes.

The final tally came in at 4-1 for the United States over Paraguay. Christian Pulisic will look to lead the USMNT (United States Men's National Team) to a second victory in pool play next week when they take on Australia in Seattle.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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