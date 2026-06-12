Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs double amputee named in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports

By
New
today at 9:52 AM
Published 10:32 AM

Local climber Mandy Horvath is listed among world-renowned athletes like Lebron James, Lionel Messi and Lindsey Vonn in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026.

After an accident in 2014, Horvath lost both of her legs above the knee. She has since become an accomplished climber, setting eight world records for her climbs including Pikes Peak and the Manitou Incline.

Horvath also starred in the reality TV show "Naked and Afraid" and was the subject of the documentary "The Ascent," which premiered at the South by Southwest film festival earlier this year.

This story will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Hope Vanderburg

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.