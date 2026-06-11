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Trump cancels US strikes in Iran and suggests agreement is close

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/25/2026
The White House
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/25/2026
By
New
Published 12:06 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- President Donald Trump has canceled the scheduled strikes against Iran, stating that an agreement is close, according to a White House social media post.

Trump said the following:

Courtesy of The White House

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