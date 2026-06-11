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Trump anuncia que nominará a Jay Clayton para el cargo de director nacional de Inteligencia

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Published 12:31 PM

Por Adam Cancryn, CNN

El presidente Donald Trump anunció este jueves que nominará a Jay Clayton, fiscal federal del Distrito Sur de Nueva York, para ser su próximo director nacional de Inteligencia.

“Pocas personas en la comunidad jurídica gozan del respeto que merece Jay”, escribió Trump en una publicación en Truth Social. “Insto al Senado de Estados Unidos a que confirme a Jay lo antes posible”.

La nominación se produce en medio de una fuerte polémica en el Capitolio por la decisión previa de Trump de nombrar a Bill Pulte, exfuncionario de Vivienda, como director interino de inteligencia tras la salida prevista de Tulsi Gabbard.

El ascenso de Pulte, quien carece de experiencia en seguridad nacional, provocó el rechazo de legisladores tanto demócratas como republicanos y ha puesto en peligro la renovación de importantes poderes de vigilancia del gobierno.

Clayton dirigió la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (SEC) durante el primer mandato de Trump.

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