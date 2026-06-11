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Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America opens tomorrow in Pueblo

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today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:27 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America will be hosting its grand opening tomorrow in Downtown Pueblo. The museum features immersive exhibits and educational experiences showcasing the life and works of Leonardo da Vinci.

Tonight, three da Vinci scholars will gather for a panel conversation at the Pueblo Convention Center as part of the opening celebration.

KRDO13 got an exclusive look inside the museum and spoke with one of the scholars ahead of the grand opening.

This story will be updated.

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