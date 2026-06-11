John Hickenlooper

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

As a laid off geologist turned brew-pub owner, I’ve had an unconventional path to public office. My experiences taught me how to bring people together to take on big fights – and win. As mayor and governor, we turned our economy around, expanded health care, and fought climate change. We took on the NRA and created real gun control. In the Senate, we passed the largest investment in fighting climate change – ever. We saved Coloradans money by capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month for seniors and empowered Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Now, we’re fighting Donald Trump’s cruelty and turning the page on his chaos. We stopped Trump from selling our public land, and we’re fighting to overhaul ICE and lower costs. The stakes are too high to slow down.

What are your top policy priorities?

I am dead-set on stopping Trump’s lawlessness and protecting Colorado. We need to end Trump’s cost-of-living emergency and actually lower prices for working families. That starts with fixing our health care system. We need to actually get to universal coverage because health care is a right not a privilege. We’ll fight to restore the Republicans’ cruel health care cuts, create a public option, and bring down prices by empowering Medicare to negotiate all drug prices and rooting out fraud and abuse. We also need to end Trump’s tariffs, build more housing, and ban Wall Street from dominating the housing market.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

There’s no question that protecting Colorado from Trump and addressing the president’s cost-of-living emergency and health care crisis are top of mind for Colorado voters. But, the Trump administration designed their efforts to “flood the zone” and overwhelm the public. The Trump admin’s attacks on workers’ rights have been largely flown under the radar with the public, but we’ve introduced legislation to overturn Trump’s union-busting executive orders to help millions of workers exercise their fundamental right to fair pay and better working conditions.

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