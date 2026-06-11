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District 49 school board considers cutting ties with organization behind Riverstone Academy

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:34 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The District 49 School Board will hold a meeting on Thursday where it will discuss ending its relationship with Education Revisited Board of Cooperative Education Services (ERBOCES). ERBOCES the organization behind Riverstone Academy, a now closed school, which was billed as Colorado's first public Christian school.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

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