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US says it launched new wave of strikes against Iran over downed US helicopter

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/23/2015
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/23/2015
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Published 4:05 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- The US has launched strikes against Iran in response to the downing of an Army Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman, according to a statement from US Central Command.

Trump posted on social media Tuesday that the US military informed him Iran shot down the helicopter, which was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman.

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” he said.

CNN reported that two US officials confirmed that the helicopter was brought down by an Iranian drone. A separate source told CNN it was an Iranian Shahed drone that struck the US helicopter. One of the US officials reported to CNN that it was unclear whether the drone had targeted the Apache intentionally or if it was an inadvertent takedown.

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