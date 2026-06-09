Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is a ‘cloak and dagger’ operation

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has easily become one of the most hyped pop culture events since Prince William’s 2011 royal wedding to Kate Middleton, except unlike the Brits – who opened up their invites to nearly 2,000 locals – you’re probably not invited.

That’s the only thing anybody really knows for sure, considering how little information about their impending nuptials is out there, other than the fact that Swift and Kelce are indeed getting married… at some point… somewhere. Maybe even at Madison Square Garden? (For the record, neither the Garden nor a rep for Swift responded to requests for comment on whether the wedding of the decade would be held in a drab gray arena in midtown Manhattan.)

The cloak-and-dagger planning strategy is all by design, according to luxury wedding planner Colin Cowie, who is not involved in Swift and Kelce’s wedding but has planned weddings for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as well as Don Henley and Sharon Summerall, among others.

“Everyone’s going to want to know what it would be like to be a front row attendee at this wedding,” Cowie said. “It’s going to be a massive undertaking to keep this under locks.”

That doesn’t change the fact that a large swath of the pop culture-consuming public has an insatiable need to know anything about everything as it relates to the union of America’s biggest popstar and her likely NFL Hall of Famer fiancé for a plethora of reasons.

First, this relationship has played out publicly during what were both Swift and Kelce’s most visible professional years. Second, there’s the intensely personal relationship that Swift has fostered with her robust fanbase.

Many of those people have grown up alongside her, so their interest in Swift’s matrimonial milestone, according to pop culture psychologist Rachel Kowert, is personal.

“They feel like she’s an old friend,” Kowert said. “And I think that affinity and just the desire for her to have a happy ending is greater than maybe we’ve seen in other conversations.”

Fueling the fervor

Before Kelce even entered the picture, Swift’s fans already felt a deeply personal connection to her, a parasocial relationship intensified by her biographical songwriting and notorious promotion of her music through fan-led Easter Egg hunts.

Whether Swift meant to or not, her interactions with fans have magnified “the sense we have of this relationship that we have with this media personality, even though they definitely still don’t know who we are,” Kowert said.

Ever since Swift went to her first Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023 — when she and Kelce were already a couple — the fervor was immediately obsessive.

The pair fueled the public interest as time went on. They were captured sharing a post-Super Bowl kiss on the field after the Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl win, a moment that spawned images seen only in blockbuster rom-coms, and Kelce made a surprise cameo on stage at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in London later that year. Swift eventually sat down for a rare and revealing interview on Kelce’s podcast “New Heights” and they soon announced their engagement on Instagram.

In recent weeks, the pair have been photographed around New York, only fueling fans’ desire for information surrounding their wedding.

Even if you live firmly outside the Swiftie-sphere, being excited about an exclusive buzzy party wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world during these trying times. As spectacles for fashion and luxury, celebrity weddings tend to be welcomed distractions from the day-to-day, like the excitement that followed Beyoncé and Jay-Z when they were married in 2008 amid the financial crisis.

“It gives us all something to rally behind and be excited about and talk about that is a subject of joy and happiness,” said Kowert, who added that this is a better alternative to what can sometimes feel like “constant despair.”

Planning an operation

Unlike the normies, Swift and Kelce have a lot to think about when it comes to planning their big day, like presidential-level security to ensure a safe event free of uninvited weirdos and those pesky paparazzi helicopters killing the vibe.

When Sean Penn and Madonna got married in 1985, their Malibu wedding was interrupted by several helicopters hovering. The Queen of Pop later reportedly admitted that she “couldn’t hear the vows” during the ceremony as a result.

This is why planning an A-list wedding is a full-on operation that can include decoy locations, code names, strict no cellphone policies and iron-clad NDAs. While shutting down airspace isn’t really an option, despite how many times Cowie admits he’s tried to do for his high-end clients, coordinating with local police departments is a must.

Cowie said these methods are often used because people will go to great lengths to capture the first images of an event like this.

“There’s a massive amount of money payable to anyone who provides the first images for that,” he said. “So, the incentive is huge because the goal is huge, the prize is huge.”

These protective measures don’t always work.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in a literal fortress in Florence, Italy in 2014, at a venue designed to be evasive from intruders during times of war, and photographers still managed to get shockingly clear images.

When Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married, they eliminated the risk of leaked information, noisy choppers and party crashers by holding their uber exclusive wedding inside the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s Manhattan apartment. And it worked — the details of their wedding didn’t come out in full force until the couple shared snippets of footage on their own social media through the years.

One way to get ahead of people selling unauthorized photos before the bride and groom have sanctioned them is putting images out there right away, like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who posted photos on their respective social media pages shortly after getting married last year.

Being very particular about who is on the guest list is also important, according to Cowie, who said having a strict no plus-one policy, while unpopular, “is one way of ensuring that everyone in the room can be a trusted resource.”

Some high-profile couples will even put up a decoy tent in a separate location from the actual wedding to throw photographers off the scent. They also may choose not tell their guests the location until the day of the event — or not tell them at all, opting instead to have attendees driven to the location.

There’s no telling which, if any, of these tactics may be employed for America’s royal wedding.

“Cloak and dagger,” said Cowie. “All of it is cloak and dagger.”

The-CNN-Wire

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