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Manitou Springs PD asking for more resources to work Coffin Races & other large events

KRDO
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Published 5:24 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you hit the shops in downtown Manitou Springs, there's a good chance you've seen a flyer urging the saving of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races. The coffin races started in 1995, and according to the city of Manitou Springs was the first of its kind.

So what's with these flyers?

On Tuesday night, the Manitou Springs Police Chief presented a plan to Manitou's Mayor and City Council that would address police staffing for major city events, like the coffin races.

"As events have grown in attendance and complexity, and as the national political environment has changed, the gap between available MSPD personnel and the number of officers needed to safely manage these events has widened," writes the memorandum paper published on the council agenda.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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