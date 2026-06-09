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Man arrested after crash for alleged street racing, seriously injuring passenger

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Published 6:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Arturo Delgado has been arrested following a car crash believed to be the result of a street race on Monday afternoon.

The incident on June 8 happened on Voyager Parkway, just north of Northgate Boulevard. Delgado was arrested after officers say they found evidence suggesting the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

A passenger from the crashed vehicle was taken to the hospital, where medical staff determined they had suffered serious injuries.

Just a month ago, KRDO13 spoke with police about the growing issue of street racing in open areas, such as near Northgate Boulevard.

Louie Almendariz, a local resident and mover, observed that speeding has increased in the area over the past five years. "And the five years it's been worse. I'm a mover and so I'm, I'm always on the road, especially when it comes to my time. And so, I do experience a lot of speeders," Almendariz said.

Delgado faces a vehicular assault charge, which is classified as a class five felony.

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Marina Garcia

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