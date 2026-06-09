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Is Social Security keeping up with your cost of living? Share your story

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Published 2:18 PM

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Many older Americans are finding it even harder to keep up with the ever-rising cost of living these days.

If this is true for you, tell us more about it in the form below:

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