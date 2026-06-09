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Don Turi’s Tacos and Tortas to show Telemundo’s airing of World Cup games

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today at 4:44 PM
Published 4:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Starting Thursday, Don Turi's Tacos and Tortas will be showing the World Cup games as they air on Telemundo. Along with enjoying delicious food, fans will also be able to experience a Hispanic environment, and for the World Cup, that's a pretty great combo.

Don Turi's Tacos and Tortas plans to air every single game live, for the duration of the tournament. 
Doing this will provide the sense of community and global atmosphere that's fitting for the World Cup. And to top it off, they'll be serving customer favorite dishes, like the bacon-wrapped burrito. 

"When we first created this concept, we wanted to show off the food of our region from Jalisco, but also different flavors from parts of Mexico, and over there it's a pretty famous burrito," said Arturo Gonzalez, Owner of Don Turi's Tacos and Tortas.

The first game will air live on Telemundo, with Mexico taking on South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. You can watch that game through Telemundo 13.2 at 2 p.m.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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