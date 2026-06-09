5 things to know for June 9: Elections, NBA Finals, Iran war, artificial intelligence, LA mayoral race

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A flesh-eating parasite that once wreaked havoc on cattle in the US has resurfaced after decades. The notorious screwworm has been detected on a handful of Texas farms, and experts say its return will likely keep beef prices elevated for grocery shoppers.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Elections

Voters in four states head to the polls today to choose the candidates who will compete in November’s midterm elections. Here’s a closer look at some of the key races:

Maine: Among the most closely watched contests is Maine’s Senate race, where incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins is seeking another term. Democrat Graham Platner is expected to win his party’s nomination despite growing scrutiny over allegations about his past treatment of women and a recent extramarital sexting scandal.

WATCH: Women in Maine have mixed feelings about Graham Platner

Nevada: The Silver State is also drawing national attention as Democrats look to reclaim the governor’s office.

LIVE RESULTS: Track results across Maine, Nevada, South Carolina and North Dakota. First polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

2️⃣ NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 115-111 at Madison Square Garden on Monday, trimming New York’s lead in the NBA Finals to 2-1. The game also drew national attention as President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game, prompting enhanced security and boos from some attendees when he appeared on the Jumbotron. Read more.

3️⃣ Iran war

President Trump said Monday that the US will declare “total victory” over Iran within the next two weeks. Trump also said the signing of a “powerful deal” with the country could be just days away, the latest in a string of similar promises that an agreement was just around the corner. Read more.

ANALYSIS: Here’s how many times Trump claimed an Iran deal was close

4️⃣ Artificial intelligence

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has confidentially filed for an IPO, setting it up for what may be the most highly anticipated market debut in recent history and a massive payday for early investors. The decision comes as its rival Anthropic prepares to go public and ahead of SpaceX’s planned Friday debut. Read more.

PLUS: As AI’s demand for resources grows, so does the backlash against the data centers that power it.

5️⃣ LA mayoral race

Nithya Raman will advance to the November election in Los Angeles’ mayoral race, CNN projects, after overtaking former reality TV star Spencer Pratt as additional votes were counted following the June 2 primary. Raman will face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, setting up a November showdown after Pratt’s unlikely bid generated buzz but fell short. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Video: The growing market for Christian energy drinks

The power of Christ compels … a caffeine boost.

Bears prompt school closures in Japan

Talk about an unexpected disruption. One Japanese city has closed nearly 100 schools as bear sightings and post-hibernation attacks increase.

A win against allergies

Introducing eggs earlier in infancy may help reduce childhood egg allergies, a new study suggests.

Bitcoin loses its luster as traders chase AI wave

Since hitting a record high of $126,000 last fall, bitcoin has dropped to just above $60,000 amid waves of selling.

Sam Bankman-Fried asks Trump for a pardon

The former cryptocurrency billionaire behind one of the largest financial frauds in history is now seeking a pardon from the president.

And finally…

▶️ Great white shark captured on video in the Mediterranean

Oh, perfect — an apex predator has joined us for peak vacation season. Cue the unmistakable theme music.

The-CNN-Wire

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