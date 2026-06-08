Colorado State Patrol investigating two fatal crashes in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating two fatal crashes that both occurred on June 6 in Pueblo County.

CSP says the first crash took place around 9:50 p.m., involving a pedestrian and a Chevrolet Trax on eastbound Highway 50 at milepost 312. Law enforcement says the 46-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the pedestrian as Robert J. Hepler.

An initial investigation found that the pedestrian was crossing eastbound Highway 50 southbound, and the Chevrolet was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Chevrolet began to brake to avoid a collision, and the Chevrolet's front struck the pedestrian, says CSP.

The second fatal crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Highway 165 involving one vehicle, according to CSP.

A 36-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, says officials. The Pueblo County Coroner identified the female as Crystal M. Case.

CSP says the initial investigation indicates a Subaru Impreza Outback was eastbound on Highway 165 towards Interstate 25.

Law enforcement believes the vehicle failed to negotiate the right-hand curve, crossed into oncoming traffic, and drove off the left shoulder. It is then assumed that the driver corrected to the right and collided with a split rail fence. CSP says the vehicle continued to rotate and rolled over several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover, says CSP.

Both of the crashes are being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit, says CSP.

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