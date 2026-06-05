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First responders working hazmat incident

CSFD
By
New
Published 9:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says it is on the scene of a hazmat incident on Hancock Expy and Milton E. Proby Pkwy.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as cleanup is underway. They say Eastbound Milton E Proby east of Hancock is down to one lane. The Colorado Springs Police Department is warning the public to expect delays in the area.

A semi experienced a diesel fuel leak, according to CSFD. Firefighters are working to contain the spill. The department says approximately 50 gallons have spilled.

This is developing news, and this article may be updated with further details.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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