Trump suggests he won’t take down UFC ‘Claw’ on White House lawn

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump suggested that the UFC lighting grid, known as “The Claw,” will stay on the White House South Lawn well beyond the fight there later this month.

In a video on TikTok posted Tuesday, Trump compared the structure to the Eiffel Tower, which was supposed to be destroyed 20 years after its original construction.

“Many don’t know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower — 1889 it was built. It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World’s Fair, and then they said, ‘You know, we sorta like it, let’s leave it up a little bit longer.’ Well, they never took it down,” Trump said.

“And, you know, we’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people,” he continued. “It’s going to have the big UFC fight on June 14, and I’m looking at it — and maybe we’ll never, ever take it down.”

On Thursday, though, Trump clarified that the remarks were “jokingly said,” adding that the massive structure, which is decorated like the American flag and is taller than the White House, would come down. Both Trump himself and White House staffers frequently use social media to try to incite outrage among their critics.

“No, it’ll come down after the fight,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Keeping the Claw would be a huge hassle, logistically. Trump’s arrivals and departures on the South Lawn have been temporarily halted, given the area where the UFC fight will take place covers where Marine One typically lands and departs. Instead, Trump has been motorcading to-and-from Joint Base Andrews for trips on Air Force One. The South Lawn is also frequently used to host large events.

But it wouldn’t be the first time Trump bends typical practice to put his stamp on both the White House grounds and Washington, DC, more broadly. He’s rapidly made other controversial changes to the presidential home, including demolishing the East Wing, paving the Rose Garden, gilding the Oval Office, redoing the storied Lincoln Bedroom bathroom and creating “The Presidential Walk of Fame,” featuring descriptions of past presidents in Trump’s notorious Truth Social voice.

He’s also moved quickly to change parts of Washington in the name of the America 250 celebration, painting the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in “American flag blue” and restoring fountains throughout the city.

UFC CEO Dana White was spotted walking into the West Wing on Monday, about 24 hours before the video was posted to Trump’s TikTok. UFC is paying for expenses associated with the hot-ticket event and the relevant construction, an estimated cost of about $60 million. White told Sports Business Journal that UFC plans to pay $700,000 just to re-sod the grass of the South Lawn, where the “Claw,” audience stands and the Octagon will sit.

“Because we’re going to f**k up the South Lawn, $700,000 just to replace the grass,” he said.

The White House is heavily promoting the UFC event, which takes place on Flag Day and Trump’s 80th birthday, including posting an image Wednesday of a jacked Uncle Sam on the White House X page.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.