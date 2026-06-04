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Smoke visible as CSFD works to extinguish grass fire

CSFD
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Published 12:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently on scene of a grass fire near 945 Lower Gold Camp Rd.

According to CSFD, railroad ties are involved, and crews are working to extinguish the fire, but smoke is still visible.

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Article Topic Follows: News
945 Lower Gold Camp Rd.
colorado springs fire department
Crews
Grassfires
Railroad ties
smoke

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Abby Smith

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