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Colorado Governor declares statewide drought emergency

KRDO
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Published 3:36 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis has activated phase three of Colorado’s Drought Response Plan, issuing a statewide drought emergency declaration.

According to officials, this declaration is in response to the record-low snowpack and prolonged warm temperatures across the state.

The activation of phase three includes an official emergency declaration and allows the state to take additional emergency response actions, such as potential emergency funding for unmet response needs, a potential request for a federal disaster declaration, and reductions in outdoor water usage at state facilities, according to the office of the governor.

Governor Polis cites the U.S. Drought Monitor, released on June 4, which reports that 64 counties in Colorado are currently experiencing at least Abnormally Dry conditions, while nearly 93% of the state is in Moderate to Exceptional Drought.

The report goes on to say that this water year has been the warmest on record in Colorado.

Under phase three, officials say the Drought Task Force will meet regularly to monitor conditions, coordinate interagency response efforts, identify unmet needs, elevate local impacts, and share drought resources and support available to Colorado communities and water users.

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